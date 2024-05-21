iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.60% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $143,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $252.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.41 and a 1-year high of $253.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average of $232.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

