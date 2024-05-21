Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,481,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,858,000 after purchasing an additional 246,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Paychex stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

