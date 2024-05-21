Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 38.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFI opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

