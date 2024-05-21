Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,219,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 477,602 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

