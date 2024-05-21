BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

