Grin Market Capitalization Hits $3.67 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $206,835.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,380.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.51 or 0.00734810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00124089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00061776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00196896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00098880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.