Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

