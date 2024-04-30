Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.94. 2,382,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

