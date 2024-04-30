12,429 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,300,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 502,300 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

