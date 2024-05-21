Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies accounts for 14.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.83% of Ormat Technologies worth $177,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 518,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ORA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.