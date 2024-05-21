Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

