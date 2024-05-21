Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Cogent Communications worth $32,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 482,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after acquiring an additional 67,201 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,997 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.