Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

