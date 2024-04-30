3,644 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.16. 1,161,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,816. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.