BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,295,000 after buying an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $64,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after buying an additional 180,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $462.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.