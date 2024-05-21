Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,960 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 272,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $94,650,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 208,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

