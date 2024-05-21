Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Holdings Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $900.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

