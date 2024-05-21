BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.07 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Freshpet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freshpet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Freshpet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

