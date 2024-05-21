BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 379 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,772 shares of company stock worth $4,193,979. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

