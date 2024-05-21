Empresaria Group plc (EMR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on June 13th

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Empresaria Group Stock Down 2.2 %

LON:EMR opened at GBX 38.65 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.33 and a beta of 0.68. Empresaria Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.75 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.74 ($0.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tim Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £3,800 ($4,829.69). Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,000 in the last 90 days. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

