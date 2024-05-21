UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial accounts for approximately 4.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $55,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,268,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at $148,268,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,114 shares of company stock worth $2,171,108. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.