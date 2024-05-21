Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $400.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

