Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Avista Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Avista has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

