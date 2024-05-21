Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up about 3.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Federal Signal worth $41,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 156.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 576,643 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 18.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,535,000 after acquiring an additional 241,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,330,000 after acquiring an additional 209,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Federal Signal by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 222,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 112,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

