Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 262.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

