Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Vontier by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Trading Up 1.1 %

VNT opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.