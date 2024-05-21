Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.