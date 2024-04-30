Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. 2,408,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,247. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

