Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Wintrust Financial worth $47,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. 51,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.