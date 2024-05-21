BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO remained flat at $5.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,882,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,590,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

