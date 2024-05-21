Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 6%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 582,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,599,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $987.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,918 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $707,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 787,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 744,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

