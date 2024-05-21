UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,249 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,482,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of UDR by 130,879.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 70,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of UDR by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Trading Up 0.5 %

UDR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 933,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

