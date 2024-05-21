BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Trims Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Stericycle worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 16.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Up 1.1 %

SRCL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. 259,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

