Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $435.18. 505,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.96 and a 200-day moving average of $427.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.