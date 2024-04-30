Auxano Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

XOM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.27. 20,776,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,227,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $468.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.