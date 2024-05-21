UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 725,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,585 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $695.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

