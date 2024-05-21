BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $774,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,818,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,478 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CubeSmart by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after acquiring an additional 965,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,972,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 29,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 602,394 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.59. 352,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,936. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.72. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.