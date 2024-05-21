BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 17,863 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Snap by 3,121.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 12,219,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,599,137. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

