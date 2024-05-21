Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 4.7%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.89 and last traded at $172.85. Approximately 94,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 322,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 130.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

