BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $802,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.