Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,641,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,811,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 387,860 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $12,417,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,670. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

