Short Interest in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Rises By 27.9%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 264,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 2.53% of TH International worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THCH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,395. TH International has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. TH International had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a negative return on equity of 1,859.11%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

