Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 632,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $706,565,000 after buying an additional 81,035 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,399.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,913. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.12 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $648.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,313.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,190.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.