Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys $21,000.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of BHRB stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,497. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.22%.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

