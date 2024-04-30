Insider Selling: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) COO Sells 15,727 Shares of Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $62,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,837,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of GMGI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 86,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,660. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

