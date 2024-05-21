Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,528,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 2.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $435,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,009 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 113.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,614,000 after buying an additional 4,062,019 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after buying an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 307.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 51.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,083,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SU traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. 1,741,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,122. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

