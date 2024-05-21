Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,053,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 6.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,123,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 68,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $107.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

