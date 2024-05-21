Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 9,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.42.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

