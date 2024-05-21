Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Nutrien worth $236,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 342,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,946. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.