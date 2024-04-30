First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Buys 500 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 940,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,825.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 388,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

